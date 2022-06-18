Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.42. 6,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 22,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

