Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 38,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 100,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.