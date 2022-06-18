Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Shares Down 3.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.74. 31,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 67,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.