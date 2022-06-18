Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $31.35. 11,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 13,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.
