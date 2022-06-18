IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of CLRG stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

