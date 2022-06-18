IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CSML)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSML opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.34% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

