iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.93 and last traded at $69.93. Approximately 3,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16.
