iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.22 and last traded at $100.17. Approximately 9,168,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,326,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.