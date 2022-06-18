iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.22 and last traded at $100.17. Approximately 9,168,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,326,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.52.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.