iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Trading Down 2.6%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.29 and last traded at $105.82. Approximately 2,897,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,768,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.66.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.