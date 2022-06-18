iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.84 and last traded at $80.61. Approximately 1,118,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 744,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22.

