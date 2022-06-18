iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.35. Approximately 728,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 433,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45.

