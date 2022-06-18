iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 95,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 67,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.
