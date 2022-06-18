iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

