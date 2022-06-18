iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 17,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 46,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.