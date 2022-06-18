iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 17,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 46,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

