iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 41,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 35,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56.
