iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.58

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.58 and last traded at $86.98, with a volume of 1210246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

