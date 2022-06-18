John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $53.19

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.19, but opened at $47.25. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:WLYB)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

