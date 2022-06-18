K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Ryo Utahara Sells 800 Shares

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

Shares of KBL traded down C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,538. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 1 year low of C$29.60 and a 1 year high of C$45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market cap of C$339.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.50.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.16 million. On average, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KBL shares. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

