K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Trading Down 3%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) fell 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 245 ($2.97). 55,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 69,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £172.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 251.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.02.

In other K3 Capital Group news, insider Anthony John Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,586.24).

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

