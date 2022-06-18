K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.03. 58,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 92,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.