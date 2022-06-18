Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.80.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $59,567,578 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

