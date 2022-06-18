Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Trading Down 9.3%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 39,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 100,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 21.94%.

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

