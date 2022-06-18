Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.48

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.48 and last traded at C$16.55, with a volume of 382768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.58.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.