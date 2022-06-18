Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $16.05. 44,410,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,257,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

