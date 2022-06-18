Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Jason Ehrlich Sells 2,282 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $16,019.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at $399,578.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,205 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $8,688.05.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

