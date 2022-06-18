Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.05.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $3.62 on Friday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,124,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,398. Kroger has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock worth $10,457,284. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $24,143,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.