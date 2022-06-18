Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.06

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 46.14%.
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
