Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 over the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 452,799 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $15.77. 2,453,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

