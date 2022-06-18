Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.18.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 over the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $15.77. 2,453,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $69.12.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.