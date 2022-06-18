Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 93500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.77 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11.
Latin Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMS)
See Also
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.