LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.35

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.35 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kempen & Co upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($139.58) to €118.00 ($122.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($145.83) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($133.33) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.