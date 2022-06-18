Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Li & Fung Limited (OTCMKTS:LFUGY – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY)
