Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

