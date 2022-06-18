LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Trading Down 1.5%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 181,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 170,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFMD shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on LifeMD from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get LifeMD alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In other LifeMD news, Director Naveen Bhatia purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,186.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LifeMD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.