LightInTheBox (LITB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 23rd.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.27. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

