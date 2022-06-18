Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.00

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$38.00 and last traded at C$36.25, with a volume of 4450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.48. The company has a market cap of C$496.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.09.

Logistec Company Profile (TSE:LGT.B)

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

