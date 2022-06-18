Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.00

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$38.00 and last traded at C$36.25, with a volume of 4450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.48. The company has a market cap of C$496.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.09.
Logistec Company Profile (TSE:LGT.B)
