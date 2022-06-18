London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.39 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43). Approximately 5,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.44).
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.39. The company has a market cap of £11.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a current ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 51.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
