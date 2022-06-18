London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.39 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43). Approximately 5,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.44).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.39. The company has a market cap of £11.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a current ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 51.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get London Finance & Investment Group alerts:

About London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.