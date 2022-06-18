Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of RIDE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,423,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $325.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.88. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $58,270.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

