Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Insider Erik T. Engelson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,290.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LHDX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10.
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Lifesci Capital raised Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Lucira Health (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
