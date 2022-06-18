Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Insider Erik T. Engelson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,290.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Lucira Health (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.