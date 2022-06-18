Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.77

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$69.77 and last traded at C$70.01, with a volume of 1651676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.85.

Several research firms recently commented on MG. Citigroup cut their price target on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.95.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 9.4299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

