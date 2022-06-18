Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.45

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 5504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

