Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.86

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.86 and last traded at $73.09, with a volume of 302469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $84,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

