Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $305.05

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $305.05 and last traded at $305.57, with a volume of 143111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.39.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Get Mastercard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.