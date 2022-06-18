Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $305.05

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $305.05 and last traded at $305.57, with a volume of 143111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.39.
MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.09.
In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
