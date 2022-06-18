Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 2.8%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 137,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 46,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Mawson Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Gold (MWSNF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.