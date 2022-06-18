Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 2.8%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 137,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 46,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

