Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

