MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$19.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.72. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.85 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 3.0711317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,765.60. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$1,591,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,622,852.80. Insiders sold a total of 551,932 shares of company stock worth $10,490,941 in the last 90 days.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

