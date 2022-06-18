MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading 1.2% Higher

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 3,833,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,886,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

MetalNRG Company Profile

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

