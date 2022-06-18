Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.