Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.

