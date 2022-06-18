Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Up 0%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

