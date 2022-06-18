Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.21

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.21 and last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 5577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCRI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

